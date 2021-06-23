Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 42,656 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 37.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ovintiv by 144.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.