Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.04. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

