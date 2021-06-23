Martingale Asset Management L P Has $871,000 Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy USA by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.92. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

