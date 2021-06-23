Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after buying an additional 62,216 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,881 over the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALG stock opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.