Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,087 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

