Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Insurance worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UVE opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $432.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

