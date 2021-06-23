Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 200 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

CPK opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.