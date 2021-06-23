MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $232,696.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00108673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00165122 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,458.22 or 0.99658098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002657 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

