Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $76,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

