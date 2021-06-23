Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,585 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $64,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.