Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $59.49 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.31% of Halliburton worth $59,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

