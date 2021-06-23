Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $95.30 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903,785 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.13% of Gold Fields worth $95,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gold Fields by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

GFI stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

