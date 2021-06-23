Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 97,572 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Aramark were worth $87,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aramark by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Aramark stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

