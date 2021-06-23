Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.54% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $82,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after buying an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CATY opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

