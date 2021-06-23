Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.93. 57,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

