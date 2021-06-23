Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

