Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

