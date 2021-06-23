MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.22. MDC Partners shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 336,661 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in MDC Partners by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 834,141 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,324,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 487,521 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 174,563 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

