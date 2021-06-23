MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.22. MDC Partners shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 336,661 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.76.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.
About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.
