MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 28th (NYSE:MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ (NYSE:MRM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 28th. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies had issued 800,000 shares in its public offering on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NYSE MRM opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.