MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. MEG Energy traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 1511256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.64.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

