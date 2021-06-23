megaBONK (MBONK) Trading 39.5% Lower This Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $326,475.59 and $9,864.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00649762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038782 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

