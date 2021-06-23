Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.01. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 476,434 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Mer Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.