MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $878.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 94.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $12.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,517.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,809. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,440.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4,915.16 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

