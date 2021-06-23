Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 169 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

