Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

BRKR opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

