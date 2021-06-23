Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $201,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

