Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 218.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.