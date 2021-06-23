Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 103 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in argenx were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

ARGX opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.13.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.