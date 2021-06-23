Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,794 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 6,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

