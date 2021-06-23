Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 924 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $148.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.92.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

