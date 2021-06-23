Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Trading 0% Higher

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.88. 1,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

