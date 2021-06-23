MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) Insider Purchases £18,194.41 in Stock

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) insider Rolf Gerritsen acquired 1,819,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £18,194.41 ($23,771.11).

LON MNRG opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. MetalNRG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.45 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

