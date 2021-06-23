MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) Insider Purchases £18,194.41 in Stock

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) insider Rolf Gerritsen acquired 1,819,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £18,194.41 ($23,771.11).
LON MNRG opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. MetalNRG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.45 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.
About MetalNRG
