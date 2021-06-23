MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,976 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MetLife by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,374,000 after purchasing an additional 226,717 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 57,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 163,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.