Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 519.60 ($6.79). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 508.80 ($6.65), with a volume of 868,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 508.39.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

