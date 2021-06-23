Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.46. 943,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,737. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,672,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

