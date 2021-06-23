Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

