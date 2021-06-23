Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

