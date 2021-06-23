MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $646.46

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $646.46, but opened at $611.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $599.29, with a volume of 15,359 shares changing hands.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

