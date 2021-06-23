MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $646.46

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $646.46, but opened at $611.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $599.29, with a volume of 15,359 shares changing hands.
MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
