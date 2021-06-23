Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

