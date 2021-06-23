Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 632,079 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.59% of Aurora Cannabis worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of ACB opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.20.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.