Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,046 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.14% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32.

