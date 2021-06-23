Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756,993 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

