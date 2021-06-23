Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 142,998 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -94.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $168,104,544. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.