Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,302,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.93% of Invesco Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVR stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $985.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

