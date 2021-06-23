Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.60 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $20.11 or 0.00057989 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 7% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $550,694.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00111691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00160332 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,838.17 or 1.00450383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

