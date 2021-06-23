Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.56 million and $96,838.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $24.46 or 0.00073025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00110820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00171195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.68 or 0.99707619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,330,952 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.