Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00023397 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00107386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00168324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,423.89 or 0.99980843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.