Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $50.23 or 0.00150803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $290,529.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00110530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00172236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,467.70 or 1.00478786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 612,945 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

