Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.77

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

