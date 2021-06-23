Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

Shares of LON MTO traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 69.12 ($0.90). 996,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,501. The firm has a market cap of £985.38 million and a PE ratio of -98.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.90 ($1.32).

In related news, insider Mary Reilly bought 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

